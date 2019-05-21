GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

According to Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, those two people were shot outside of a home on Glenwood Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene around 10 p.m., they were able to contact the suspected shooter, who was taken into custody without incident.

No details were revealed about the ages or gender of the victims. However, the chief did say that weather was affecting the investigation and law enforcement was still on scene.

According to Chief Gammelgard, there is no threat to the community.

