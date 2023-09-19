2 staged car accidents that turned into attempted carjackings reported in West Seattle

Both incidents occurred just minutes apart.

SEATTLE — Two staged car accidents that turned into attempted carjackings were reported in West Seattle on Tuesday.

Both incidents occurred just minutes apart. One happened at Southwest Spokane Street and Harbor Avenue, the other happened at Harbor Avenue Southwest and California Way Southwest.

Both victims reported the same vehicle, a white four-door Lexus, struck their vehicles from behind. Then, when the victims got out of their cars, they were rushed by multiple people who attempted to carjack them at gunpoint.

The two female victims were able to drive away without injuries.

Last week, Renton Police said there has been an increase in staged vehicle accidents where the at-fault driver then goes on to carjack the victims.

There were multiple similar incidents reported around the Puget Sound area this summer. One even ended with suspects leading police on a car chase that resulted in a deadly crash. The driver of the car was killed and two passengers were injured when they struck a tree.

Police offered these tips to drivers: