2 Stockton men arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Amador County

Around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, AT&T phone lines were down for another time in recent weeks . A deputy was sent to patrol near Highway 124 and Highway 88, just outside Ione, due to similar activity happening in the area recently.

Upon arrival, the deputy found two men who were later identified as 34-year-old Jose Maldonado and 49-year-old Jose Pardo-Gildo. Both men are from Stockton. The deputy found a coiled section of telephone line near the vehicle and a pair of long-handled pruning shears in the back of the vehicle. The men are suspected of cutting the phone lines to take the copper, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.