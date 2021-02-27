Suspects arrested for robbery, shooting at Oakdale Motel 6 from October 2020

Authorities identified 29-year-old Amanda Cumming and 30-year-old Stephen DeLaTorre as the two suspects in the crime.

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Motel 6 in Oakdale that occurred in October 2020.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23 at a Motel 6 at 825 East F Street in Oakdale. Authorities say officers were called to the motel on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man told police that a woman stole his money and that he was shot when he tried to chase her down to get it back. The woman then got into a waiting vehicle and fled with a male accomplice.

Investigators were led to the internet and social media accounts related to suspected human trafficking. According to police, through those searches, they identified 29-year-old Amanda Cumming and 30-year-old Stephen DeLaTorre as the two suspects in the crime.

DeLaTorre was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday night. Cumming was arrested at a hotel in Stockton Friday morning.

Cumming was booked on complaints of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy, and prostitution. DeLaTorre was booked on complaints of pandering and conspiracy. Both are currently in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Anyone with any additional information related to this case is asked to contact Oakdale Police Detective Chelsie Stilwell at 209-847-2231 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

