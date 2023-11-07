x
2 teens arrested after deadly Fourth of July shooting in South Sacramento

The sheriff's office says the shooting was the result of a gun deal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two teens are in custody after a deadly Fourth of July shooting in South Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects are 15 and 17 years old, and the shooting was the result of a gun deal.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of 49th Avenue. One person was killed, 19-year-old Mactavious Garren, while his cousin was hospitalized for his injuries.

It's unclear what charges the two are facing.

