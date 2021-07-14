80 pairs of stolen jeans worth thousands found in retail theft bust, Vacaville police say

Vacaville police believe one suspect was involved in other thefts from Targets across 11 counties and 30 cities, with an estimated loss of over $74,000.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two women are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of Target and True Religion merchandise that included clothes and baby formula, according to the Vacaville Police Department's Facebook post.

Vacaville police said they arrested Coreneshia Brooks, 25, and Jazell Young, 25, after finding 80 pairs of stolen jeans, 43 of which were from Levi's and 37 of which were from True Religion. Police said the True Religion jeans alone retailed for over $8,700. They also found stolen baby formula, children's clothing and over-the-counter medicine that totaled over $4,500.

Police said they received reports of two women grabbing stacks of jeans before fleeing the True Religion store in a white Ford Focus. They later found the car while scanning through traffic cameras.

Target employees contacted police saying two women with a similar description stole baby formula from the store.

Police found the car while they were trying to leave a parking lot near Target. Officers arrested Brooks and Young after they followed their orders.

Police believe Brooks was involved in other thefts from Targets across 11 counties and 30 cities, with an estimated loss of over $74,000.

Brooks and Young are booked into the Solano County Jail on felony charges relating to shoplifting, possession of stolen property and organized theft. Brooks also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in San Joaquin County for organized retail theft and grand theft.

Police ask anyone who has information on this case to call 707-469-4838.