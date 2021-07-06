20-year-old man killed at Oroville campground, deputies say

An investigation is underway after deputies said a man was killed at a campground.

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a man was killed at an Oroville campground.

Deputies responded after getting a call around 5 a.m. on July 3 from a camper at Bidwell Marina Campground in Oroville. The camper reported seeing a man injured at the campground.

Arriving deputies and law enforcement with California State Parks found the man inside a tent. In a news release, the Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Tyler Dickson, 20 of San Pablo.

Authorities said Dickson was determined to be dead after medical personnel arrived.

Deputies said evidence and information gathered at the campground indicates Dickson was murdered. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Butte County Sheriff's Office detectives at 530-538-7671.