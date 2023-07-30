Man arrested in connection to deadly 2017 stabbing in Sacramento

Police took custody of the suspect on July 22, 2023 and booked him into the county jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man is behind bars after a five-year investigation into a deadly stabbing in Sacramento.

30-year-old Arturo Hernandez was arrested in connection to a November 2017 stabbing. It happened along the 5900 block of Riza Avenue at an apartment complex.

The victim was found stabbed in his upper body when police arrived, but despite being taken to a hospital, he died.

Hernandez was identified as a suspect. He was recently found in Mexico and taken into custody with help from the FBI and authorities in Mexico. Police took custody of Hernandez on July 22, 2023 and booked him into the county jail.

