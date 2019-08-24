MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca police arrested a 21-year-old man on multiple charges after shooting in July left one man dead.
Jonathan Ruiz was booked into San Joaquin County jail with 7 charges against him.
Those included:
- Murder
- Attempted murder
- Participation in Criminal Street Gang
- Principal use of a firearm, GBI-Gang enhancement
- Use of a firearm causing GBI
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Murder, Special Circumstances; Gang Related
Back in July, Ruiz allegedly shot two people at Southside Park. While one had non-life threatening injuries, the other man, identified as Brandon Escobar, died after being taken to a hospital.
Ruiz is being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail.
