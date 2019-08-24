MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca police arrested a 21-year-old man on multiple charges after shooting in July left one man dead.

Jonathan Ruiz was booked into San Joaquin County jail with 7 charges against him. 

Those included: 

  • Murder 
  • Attempted murder 
  • Participation in Criminal Street Gang  
  • Principal use of a firearm, GBI-Gang enhancement 
  • Use of a firearm causing GBI 
  • Felon in possession of a firearm 
  •  Murder, Special Circumstances; Gang Related 

Back in July, Ruiz allegedly shot two people at Southside Park. While one had non-life threatening injuries, the other man, identified as Brandon Escobar, died after being taken to a hospital. 

Ruiz is being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail.  

WATCH ALSO: Manteca Police take to the skies with new drones