MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca police arrested a 21-year-old man on multiple charges after shooting in July left one man dead.

Jonathan Ruiz was booked into San Joaquin County jail with 7 charges against him.

Those included:

Murder

Attempted murder

Participation in Criminal Street Gang

Principal use of a firearm, GBI-Gang enhancement

Use of a firearm causing GBI

Felon in possession of a firearm

Murder, Special Circumstances; Gang Related

Back in July, Ruiz allegedly shot two people at Southside Park. While one had non-life threatening injuries, the other man, identified as Brandon Escobar, died after being taken to a hospital.

Ruiz is being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail.

