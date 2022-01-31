23-year-old used pipe bomb in Sacramento car explosions, police say

Police say 23-year-old Cody Wiggs was arrested on felony charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 23-year-old man is behind bars after an investigation into suspicious explosions in Sacramento, police announced late Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department had been investigating two cases involving suspicious explosions in the past week. One took place along the 4000 block of 34th Avenue and the other near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. Police said both involved unoccupied cars that were damaged in an explosion, and that a homemade explosive device was found inside them.

The bust came after officers were doing a follow-up investigation along the 4300 block of 32nd street. Officers did a canvass of the area, viewed surveillance footage and served a search which led to them finding two active pipe bombs and evidence that someone had detonated a pipe bomb in the intersection of 19th Avenue and 32nd Street, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Cody Wiggs. He was arrested on felony charges related to the incident and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call the Sacramento Police Department.

