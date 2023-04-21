Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing step daughters

Sutter County District Attorney's officials said 29-year-old Marco Antonio Sandoval-Diaz would watch the children while their mother was at work.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man was sentenced Friday to 24 years in state prison after he was criminally charged for sexually abusing his then-step daughters.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, they were able to get a multi-decade sentence without the two young abuse survivors having to publicly testify in court.

Officials said this was done to protect the abuse survivors from more exposure.

Their step-father for a time, 29-year-old Marco Antonio Sandoval-Diaz would reportedly sexually abuse the children at their Yuba City home between 2016 and 2019 while their mother was away at work.

One of the abuse survivors eventually reported the events to her school counselor, who then contacted Child Protective Services and the police.

Sandoval-Diaz was sentenced for two separate counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.