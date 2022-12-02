Fairfield homicide suspect turns himself in after shooting, police say

Police said one of the victims died and the other two victims were hospitalized.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect is in custody after a Fairfield shooting left one person dead and two others in the hospital on Sunday.

The Fairfield Police Department said Trine Martinez, 25 of Fairfield, turned himself in Monday afternoon while accompanied by his attorney.

The shooting happened along the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue just around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. One of the victims was killed and the other two victims, identified as a 36-year-old and 28-year-old from Suisun, were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

According to police, Martinez is being medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Solano County Jail for murder and attempted murder.

Police said one of the hospitalized victims left the hospital after surgery, while the other is still being cared for and is considered to be in grave condition.

The Solano County Coroner is still trying to contact the closest living relatives of the deceased 44-year-old from Fairfield.

"From the investigation, we can confirm this was not a random shooting and was predicated by an altercation between the involved parties," Fairfield PD said in a Facebook post.

Fairfield police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fairfield Police Department Investigation Division at (707) 428-7600.

