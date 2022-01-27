26-year-old man from Turlock arrested for child pornography

The Turlock Police Department received a cyber tip regarding child pornography on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

TURLOCK, Calif. — On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Turlock Police Department arrested 26-year-old Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela of Turlock after they received a cyber tip regarding child pornography a day earlier.

The investigation of the cyber tip led the High Tech Crimes detective to the identity of the owner of the electronic device used in these crimes.

Valenzuela was contacted by detectives and agreed to meet with them at the Turlock Police Department.

According to police, "Detectives interviewed him, and as a result, located additional electronic devices. These devices were processed and additional evidence of these crimes were located."

Valenzuela was arrested at the police department without incident.

According to officials, "Valenzuela is facing two separate felony child pornography charges; possession of child pornography and sending or selling obscene matter depicting a minor."

There were no local victims identified during this investigation.

The Turlock Police Department encourages those with information about this ongoing investigation to call Detective Timothy Redd at (209) 664-732 or the Turlock Police Department's Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780.

