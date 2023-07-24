27 arrested in Stanislaus County on pedophilia-related charges

Officials said most were from Stanislaus County, but others traveled from Gilroy, Merced and Stockton.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A three-day operation ended with 27 men arrested on pedophilia-related charges in Stanislaus County.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the operation took place from July 19 to 21. Deputies had posed as minors on social media and connected with adults wanting to engage in sexual acts.

When the adults arrived to meet them, officials said they were met by deputies who arrested them immediately. Officials said most were from Stanislaus County, but others traveled from Gilroy, Merced and Stockton.

According to the sheriff's office, the 27 men were arrested on charges that included contacting minors with intent to commit a sex crime or other felonies. Deputies said two of the men also had prior convictions for sex abuse and were registered sex offenders.

