AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 300 Amazon packages were stolen from a Pioneer Post Office Monday morning, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

The Pioneer Post Master told the sheriff's office that four pallets, containing 297 packages, were delivered to the post office Sunday. They were able to determine the number of stolen packages because the tracking numbers were still attached to the plastic wrapping, the sheriff's office said.

The Pioneer Post Office is not staffed on Sundays and protocol states deliveries should go to the Jackson Post Office, the Post Master told the sheriff's office. The packages, delivered by an Amazon courier service, were supposed to be delivered to various addresses in the Pioneer area, according to the sheriff's office.

The Post Master is still trying to identify who had packages stolen. The Amador County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.

Charmaine Starks lives nearby and said she ordered three items from Amazon. She planned to give them out as Christmas gifts.

"I ordered some Apple watches, and I'm just sick," Starks said.

Sharon Boyens said the Pioneer Post Office is not to blame, but the incident might not have happened if it had a better lighting system and surveillance cameras.

"This is not a safe post office, not at night," Boyens said.

Anyone who believes their package was among the stolen items should contact the sheriff's office. They should provide a tracking number and verify the item(s).

