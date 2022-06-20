2nd person attacked at Tracy's Pescadero Park in three weeks

Few details about the attack were released, but police confirmed that the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police are looking for answers after the second attack at Pescadero Park in three weeks.

The attack happened early Monday morning around 2:20 a.m. Tracy Police Department said a 32-year-old man was attacked and left with life-threatening injuries. Police said he's in the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information regarding the type of attack or the circumstances surrounding it at this time.

While the attack is the second one in three weeks at the park, officials said they are not related to one another. The prior attack happened June 2 around midnight and involved a 43-year-old man who was left with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the attack can call Detective Ray Reynoso at 209-831-6640. Tracy Crime Stoppers is also offering $300 for information that leads to the arrest of the attacker.

