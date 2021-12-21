2nd person arrested in connection to shooting of CHP officer in Turlock, police say

Alexander Arroyo, 21, was identified by Turlock police as the second suspect in a shooting that wounded a CHP officer on Dec. 16.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A second person was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a Turlock shooting that left at least one California Highway Patrol officer wounded, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police said a freeway shooting led CHP investigators to the 600 block of High Street where they confronted a suspect vehicle that opened fire on officers on Dec. 16. One officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the initial announcement, 40-year-old Henry Moreno Arroyo received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was booked into jail for attempted murder charges.

On Tuesday, police said 21-year-old Alexander Arroyo was identified as being a person involved in the shooting. While police didn't say what his connection was to the incident, they said he faces charges of two counts of attempted murder.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-664--7323.