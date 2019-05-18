SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were shot, including a 4-year-old boy, in South Sacramento, Friday night.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 10:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard, just to the south of Florin Road, Sacramento County Sheriff’s office investigators said.

Investigators said one adult female was shot multiple times and is in critical condition; an adult male was shot once in the upper body and is also in critical condition; a 4-year-old boy was shot in the upper body and is listed as “stable”; and another adult male was shot in the upper body and is also listed in “stable” condition.

Authorities said they believe this shooting was targeted at that location, but they were not aware if the victims and the possible shooters knew each other.

No information regarding a suspect or suspects has been released at this time, however, authorities say witnesses spotted five black males in all black clothing leaving the scene.

None of the victims have been identified and deputies did not say how the four were related. Authorities also did not say if the shooting occurred inside or outside.

This is a developing story.