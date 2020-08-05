DNA evidence used to find suspected car burglars

3 arrested, 1 sought after a months-long investigation into car burglaries in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — Three people were arrested and a fourth person is sought following an investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries in Oroville stretching back to December 2019.

Butte County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Mark Kelley, 34, Tami McPhun, 38, and Tonya West, 59, after serving a search warrant at Kelley’s home in Oroville on Friday. Deputies say they are still searching for 43-year-old Jason Triplett.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after two vehicles were burglarized at the Monument Hill Recreational Area in December. A gun was stolen from one of the vehicles during this crime, the sheriff’s office said. DNA evidence was found during the investigation.

In April 2020, another series of vehicle burglaries occurred near Lime Saddle Marina in Oroville. During this incident, investigators again recovered DNA evidence but also captured the suspects’ vehicle on surveillance footage.

The Sheriff’s office said they were able to obtain arrest warrants for Kelley and Triplett based on the investigation. A special DNA processing machine was used, linking Kelley to both the December and April crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

During their search, investigators said they found several items of evidence including stolen property related to the car burglaries, a stolen Oroville Fire Department portable radio, methamphetamine, and five guns. One of the guns was reported stolen in Glenn County, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelley was arrested and booked on multiple burglary charges, possession of stolen property, possession of meth for sale, and committing a felony while on bail.

West was arrested and booked on charges including possession of brass knuckles, possession of an illegal baton, possession of stolen property, and possession of firearms with the serial numbers removed.

McPhun was arrested and booked for possession of stolen property and possession of meth for sale.

Detectives are still attempting to locate Triplett, who has an active felony warrant for his arrest.

If you have any additional information about this case or if you think you may be a victim of a related vehicle burglary at a boat launch area, you are asked to contact Detective Zach Price at 530-538-7671.

