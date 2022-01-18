3 arrested after evading deputies and crashing into fire hydrant at 65th and Elvas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A chase involving the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office ended with the suspects crashing into a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the chase started at Elkhorn Boulevard and Madison Avenue when deputies with the gang unit walked up to a car and tried to speak with the people inside. The suspects took off leading deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into a fire hydrant at 65th and Elvas Avenue in Sacramento.
A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department added that the driver of the car tried to take off after crashing but was ultimately taken into custody. Three people were arrested on gun charges.
WATCH ALSO: