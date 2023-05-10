x
Crime

3 arrested in Elk Grove after 'piles of marijuana' found in child's playroom

Shua Ji, Xinfei Song and Weilin Zhuang were arrested after Elk Grove police served a search warrant at two homes on Tagus Way and Wagoner Way.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested by Elk Grove Police Department officers after they allegedly found "piles of marijuana" in a child's playroom.

The find comes after a month long investigation led to a search warrant of two homes where Shua Ji, Xinfei Song and Weilin Zhuang allegedly were. Officials say they found two unregistered guns, over $70,000 and 395 pounds of marijuana between both houses on Tagus Way and Wagoner Way.

Two children under 8-years-old were also found and taken from the scene, according to officials.

It's unclear what officials were investigating to get the search warrants. No further information is available.

