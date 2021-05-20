3 arrested for stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry from Roseville store, police say

Roseville police said they recovered most of the stolen jewelry after the driver crashed on Highway 99 just north of Lodi.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after being accused of stealing up to $100,000 of jewelry from a store in Roseville, police said.

Jerry L. Hooks Jr., Corey L. Ervin and Deante Wilkins are currently booked into the South Placer Jail, facing multiple charges. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Roseville police said the robbery happened early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard inside a closed store. Officers immediately reported the suspect's vehicle after seeing it drive away.

Police were able to stop the car in the Cherry Glenn neighborhood. Three people jumped out and ran in different directions before the vehicle sped away.

During a high-speed chase with Roseville police and CHP, Hooks, the driver crashed on Highway 99 just north of Lodi. Officers believe they found most of the jewelry at the crash site.

Police say that officers found Ervin hiding under a car while Wilkins was spotted inside a storage facility.

