3 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting that killed of 7-Eleven clerk in South Land Park

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 24-year-old Gabriel Knorr, 23-year-old Adam Waddell, and 19-year-old Diana Shaynyuk as suspects in the crime.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the robbery, shooting of a South Land Park 7-Eleven clerk.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested 24-year-old Gabriel Knorr, 23-year-old Adam Waddell, and 19-year-old Diana Shaynyuk as suspects in the crime. No other suspects are believed to have been involved.

Police said 31-year-old Guurpreet Singh was shot to death during an apparent robbery at the store. A customer called police after finding Singh injured at the store. The Sacramento Fire Department took Singh to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to a press release.

All three suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Knorr was booked on charges of felony robbery and murder. Wadell and Shaynyuk are so far only facing a felony robbery charges.

Bail for Wadell and Shaynyuk has been set at $250,000, while Knorr is being held without bail.

“The police department would like to thank our community for their patience while detectives worked through this investigation,” Sacramento Police Capt. Adam Green said in a press release. “We hope that an arrest in this incident provides some closure to the victim’s family and anybody in our community that has been affected by this incident.”

Detectives are still asking anyone who might have information about this incident to come forward.

Read more from ABC10