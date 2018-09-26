Three arrests have been made following a fatal shooting of a doctor in Lodi on Aug. 1, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The fatal shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in Lodi.

After further investigation, 79-year-old Robert Lee and 26-year-old Christopher Costello were arrested on Sept. 25 for their involvement in the murder. Lee was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder, while Costello was charged for murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Two days later, 27-year-old Mallory Stewart was also arrested in connection to the homicide. Stewart was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

