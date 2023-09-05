3 suspects arrested in killing of 20-year-old in Antelope

The shooting happened in the area of Fawn Hollow Way and Firestone Way around 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Three people are behind bars after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Antelope Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported in the area of Fawn Hollow Way and Firestone Way around 9 p.m. The call involved a car crash and one of the drivers being shot.

Arriving deputies found a man shot who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi said the victim and and his girlfriend were in the area and encountered the three suspects in the shooting.

Gandhi said it appears the victim and his girlfriend were meeting with the suspects to buy narcotics, but the suspects tried to rob him before the shooting occurred.

"Circumstances we learned were the victim had arranged via text message to meet up with this group to purchase narcotics near Firestone Park. During that time, the suspect tried to rob him and shot him right there," said Gandhi.

After the shooting, authorities said the victim's car hit a parked Toyota which in turn hit a wall next a home's garden. The parked car was empty when it was hit.

Gandhi said Randall Watanabe, 19; Leah Perez, 23; and Oscar Silvertre, 18 were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office said Watanabe was the shooter, Perez was the driver and Silvestre arranged the meeting.

The coroner's office has not identified the victim at this time.

WATCH ALSO: