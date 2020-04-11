3 charged in Georgia stabbing over pro-Trump social media post

Thomaston Police say the victim made a post in favor of President Trump that led to a fight and him being stabbed

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are charged with aggravated assault after a social media post led to a stabbing Tuesday night.

According to Thomaston Police, officers responded to the Big Chic on Barnesville Street around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a stabbing.

When they got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Jaylan Harris in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the violent incident happened on Beal Street and the victim was moved to the restaurant parking lot after the fight.

According to the police department’s preliminary investigation, the victim posting his support of President Donald Trump led to an argument on social media and then a real-life fight that turned violent.

Thomaston Police say they reviewed video filmed by a witness and identified three suspects: Deshawn Barkley, 20, Salvalas Everette, 19, and Jamiricale Everette, 17.

The trio are charged with aggravated assault and are being held at the Upson County jail.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Additional charges and arrests are pending. Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Lt. Brian Hammock at 706-647-5455.