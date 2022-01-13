Mother allegedly kills 3 children before trying to kill self, according to Merced County Sheriff's Office

Patrica Ortiz allegedly killed her three children before trying to kill herself, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Three children were allegedly killed by their mother in a Merced County home on Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook post, deputies performed a welfare check around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at a home along the 13000 block of Brice Street in Le Grand. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of 8-year-old Anna Ortiz Lara, 5-year-old Matteo Ortiz Lara, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara.

Deputies also found 31-year-old Patricia Ortiz suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. They rendered aid to Ortiz before taking her to the hospital. She is expected to be transported to Merced County Jail and be booked for three counts of homicide.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-385-7472.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse call 211. Those who are struggling with suicide ideation could call the National Suicide Prevention Line for help at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).