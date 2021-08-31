3 injured in Elk Grove shooting

Police say all three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left three people injured.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers were called to an incident in the area of Lewis Stein Road and Sheldon Road, near Golden State Highway.

Officers arrived to find one person who had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover. Two others had also been injured.

Police say all three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.