Multiple injured from shooting, stabbing at pigeon racing event in Sutter County

Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that multiple subjects started shooting and stabbing people at the event.

ROBBINS, Calif. — Three people were injured at a pigeon racing event in Robbins, California on July 10.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that a shooting and stabbing happened at around 3 p.m. on July 10 in the area of Acacia Street and Del Monte Avenue in Robbins.

Deputies found out that "a large event" happened in the area, later determined to be a pigeon racing event, when four vehicles pulled up with multiple people who had "handguns and swords." They said that the subjects started shooting and stabbing victims at the event.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that three people were shot and stabbed during the event "due to a dispute," according to a press release. They said that the dispute was an ongoing issue from a few weeks prior at another pigeon racing event.

The victims tried to go to the hospital on their own, but eventually stopped and called 911 for medical help. According to the press release, two of the victims were shot in the food and thigh respectively and have since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was shot in multiple places and stabbed in the neck. He remains in critical condition.

Two of the suspects in the incident have been identified and arrested. Karanjeet Singh was arrested on July 11. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office did not say what his charges were. Satvir Singh Cheem was arrested on July 14 for multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said in the press release that other suspects have been identified, but have not mentioned if any other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 530-822-2310.