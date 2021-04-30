3 kids taken by mother during unsupervised visit in San Benito County, CHP says

Laylah Cortez, 8, Raphael Cortez, 7, and Avygail Cortez, 5, were taken by their mother, 34-year-old Joanna Gomez, during an unsupervised visit just after 11 a.m.

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) has been activated for three children believed to have been taken by their mother in the city of Hollister, Friday morning.

Laylah Cortez, 8, Raphael Cortez, 7, and Avygail Cortez, 5, were taken by their mother, 34-year-old Joanna Gomez, during an unsupervised visit just after 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Gomez was last seen with the children near 5th Street at East Luis Street in Lathrop. CHP says she is driving a green 2006 Honda Pilot with California license plate number 5SLL442.

Gomez is described as being 5-foot-1-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

A clothing description for Gomez was not given nor were clothing descriptions for the children.

More details will be released as they become available.

