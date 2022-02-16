3 people arrested in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Dixon

The 7-Eleven clerk who was shot had emergency surgery and is in stable condition, according to the Dixon Police Department.

DIXON, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area have been arrested for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Dixon, according to the Dixon Police Department.

A 7-Eleven clerk was shot in the armed robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The clerk had emergency surgery and was last listed as being in stable condition, according to the Dixon Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Jeremiah Gordon-Hill, 21, of Richmond, was contacted during an unrelated incident by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for the 7-Eleven shooting. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, along with other charges.

Two other people — Kahraan Nabav and Treyvonn Cook — were arrested Tuesday in connection with the armed robbery. Both were arrested at a hotel in Oakland.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Sergeant Geisser at the Dixon Police Department at (707) 678-7070 x3206.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9