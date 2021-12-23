3 arrested in connection to deadly double shooting in Modesto

Salvador Licea-Valencia, Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia and Amber Gartin were arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead, Modesto police say.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three people were arrested on Thursday after being accused of being involved in a shooting that left two people dead in Modesto, the Modesto Police Department announced.

Police said officers arrested 28-year-old Salvador Licea-Valencia, 24-year-old Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia and 20-year-old Amber Gartin. They didn't say what led them to believe they were the suspects or what led to their arrest.

Julian Sisk, 20, and Taurean Travis, 19, were identified on Wednesday as the victims who were shot and killed near the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue in South Modesto. First responders pronounced them both dead at the scene.

It is still not clear what led to the shooting that killed both Sisk and Travis. Police said they will provide more updates as they continue their investigation.