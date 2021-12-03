3 People arrested for drug-related shooting in Turlock, police say

The last suspect in a drug-related shooting, that left an 18-year-old man dead in Turlock in May, was arrested Wednesday, police say.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The final suspect involved in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Turlock man was arrested Wednesday, police officials said.

Izrael Villegas was found dead around 1 a.m. near the 4300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane by Turlock police on May 20, 2020. Officials say he died from a single gunshot.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

Owen Ramos, 23, is accused of being the driver in the death. Police arrested Robert Omar Branche, 23, and Jose Carmona, 30, in January. Branche is facing robbery and homicide charges, while Ramos and Carmona are facing robbery charges.

Turlock police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-664-7319.