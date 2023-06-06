3 Stockton teens accused in Target alcohol thefts

Two of the suspects were sisters and are suspected of similar thefts in Lathrop and and Stockton, including one totaling $1,300.

MANTECA, Calif. — Three teenagers were busted after allegedly trying to steal alcohol from several Target stores in the Manteca area.

Two of the suspects, 18-year-olds Briana and Ariana Flores, were described as sisters, and the third was described as a 16-year-old girl. All three are from Stockton.

The bust happened after Manteca police responded to the suspects allegedly trying to take off from the store through an emergency exit with baskets of stolen alcohol and clothing.

Police said Briana Flores was found driving behind Target, looking for the other girls who had run off. Police were eventually able to find the other suspects after deploying a drone and found the merchandise in the back of a pickup truck.

Police suspect Briana Flores and Ariana Flores were also involved in similar thefts from stores in Lathrop and Stockton in past months as well. That includes a recent theft of $1,300 in alcohol from a Stockton Target.

Police said they found stolen merchandise in the suspect's vehicle and that the teenagers provided false names to police. Briana and Ariana Flores both had felony warrants for their arrest out of Lodi on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the group is possibly part of an Organized Retail Crime group responsible for $3,000 in alcohol theft from local Target stores.

Brian and Ariana Flores were booked into the county jail for felony warrants and charged with organized retail crimes, providing false names to police and driving unlicensed. The 16-year-old was released to her parents.

