WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department made three arrests in connection with a school shooting threat at Woodland High School May 10, according to a press release from the department.

Two 15-year-old students were booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of conspiracy Monday afternoon. A 16-year-old student was also taken to the juvenile detention facility Monday and booked on charges of making a false report of a crime and conspiracy.

Police say the three students conspired to make the phone call that led to the lockdown of the high school Friday. The 16-year-old is believed to have made the call at the prompting and urging of the two 15-year-old students.

On Friday, Woodland Police told ABC10 they received a call saying the school was on lockdown after a shooting at the school. When police arrived, the school was on lockdown, but there was no indication of a shooting on campus.

Officers searched Woodland High School and Freeman Elementary room-by-room. Students were allowed to leave once all classrooms were cleared.

The students were then taken from the high school outside to the pavement area on the north side of the school property before being loaded into buses.

Parents were advised to pick up their children at Clark Field. Parents of Freeman Elementary students were told to pick up their children on Woodland Avenue, east of West Street.

