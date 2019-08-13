YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office collaborated with the Yolo County Special Investigations Unit, Woodland Police and Yolo County Ag Task Force in the arrest of three suspects connected in a series of thefts and burglaries that took place throughout the county.

Law enforcement agencies served two warrants: One on the 400 block of West Street in Woodland and another on the 33000 block of County Road 24, which is in unincorporated Yolo County.

The three suspects arrested are 53-year-old Jorge Ramirez of Woodland, 30-year-old William Cole also from Woodland, and 25-year-old Samantha Schonewise of Davis.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the warrants led to the recovery of approximately $150,000 worth of stolen property that included vehicles, trailers and farm equipment.

Investigators recovered property that was reported stolen from unincorporated Yolo County, Woodland, Davis and Winters.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating additional suspects related to the case.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has additional information to contact dispatch at 530-666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 530-668-5248.

