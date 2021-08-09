3 teens arrested for attempted murder of Auburn teen

The victim was found shot in the stomach outside a home on Sierra View Circle in Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

AUBURN, Calif. — Three teens were arrested in Auburn for attempting to kill another teen.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, about a teenager who had been shot outside a home on Sierra View Circle in Auburn.

When deputies got there, they found the victim was shot in the stomach. They provided medical attention until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital. The sheriff's office did not give an update on the victim's condition.

A witness to the shooting said the suspects "took off in a 'boxy silver Scion," according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were able to stop the suspect's car near the Target on Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin just after 5 p.m. the same day.

Three teens were in the car and deputies found two loaded guns when they searched it.

All three of them were arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any of the suspects' names due to their age.

