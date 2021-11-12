3-year-old child abducted after shooting in Sacramento, police say

Leo Norvell was taken by Joshua Yago after his mother and another man were shot on Friday, according to the Sacramento police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 3-year-old child was abducted after her mother and another man were shot in Sacramento on Friday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said a man and a woman were shot near the 3900 block of 63 Street. Joshua Yago then kidnapped Leo Norvell before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said both adult victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. Their identities have not been released. Law enforcement believes Norvell and the shooting victims knew each other based on their investigation so far.

Yago is described as being in his 30's, 5'10" and weighing 170 pounds. He was seen driving away in a black 2011 BMW 328i Sedan with the license plate 6NTU367.

Norvell is described as 35 pounds with brown curly shoulder-length hair.

It's possible Yago is driving to the San Jose area.

AMBER ALERT - Alameda and Contra Costa Counties@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/bUoPVaz2lt — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 13, 2021

