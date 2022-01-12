x
Crime

3-year-old missing after car stolen from Modesto Safeway

Police are currently looking for the child and anyone else who might have been involved with the incident.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police in Modesto are trying to track down a missing three-year-old who was taken along with a car from Safeway parking lot.

A Modesto Police Department Watch Commander said police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle with a child inside that was taken from the McHenry Avenue Safeway.

 The vehicle was found in the Airport area of Modesto, but the child was not, police said.

Officer are currently performing a large-scale search for the missing child and anyone else who might have been involved. 

No additional information about the incident or a description of the child was available at the time of publication.

