30,000 AK-47 rounds, 3 grenade launchers among weapons taken from Carmichael home, deputies say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man is facing felony weapons charges after more than 100 guns and some explosive fake devices were found inside his Carmichael home Thursday.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says they received a call for help from Bradley Imre Bodai, 38, just before 2 a.m. Officials say Bodai called the sheriff's communication center and said people who were in his house to repair a gas leak were instead eating his food. He allegedly claimed to have them at gunpoint. Moments later, dispatch says they heard a gunshot and Bodai claimed he had shot someone.

Deputies arrived and calmed Bodai down. When they entered the home to search for the victim, deputies say no one else was inside the home but that it was evident a shot had been fired and the gun was located.

Deputies say Bodai was the only person in the house during the shooting and believe he was showing signs of a mental health crisis. Deputies filed a Gun Violence Restraining Order, which prohibits someone from having a gun, ammunition, or magazines.

A search of the home revealed a massive stash of guns, ammunition, weaponry hardware, and ballistic safety equipment. Deputies also found a large gun safe, which contained what appeared to be three sticks of dynamite and a charge timer. This discovery prompted a half-mile evacuation order, affecting 1,800 residents, according to the sheriff's office.

A multi-agency team, consisting of Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Detail (EOD), Special Investigative Intelligence Bureau (SIIB) as well as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, State DOJ and Alcohol-Tobacco-Firearms (ATF) worked together to evacuate the area and search the large inventory of firearms.

The dynamite turned out to fake but teams found approximately 30,000 AK-47 rounds, 5,000 AR-15 rounds, and tens of thousands of semiautomatic handgun rounds, 21 semiautomatic handguns, 4 revolvers, 18 rifles, and 3 shotguns, investigators found 3 Polish Made Grenade Launchers, many armor-piercing rounds, firearm silencers, equipment to manufacture firearm silencers and an array of ballistic safety equipment.

Some of the weapons had been modified to be considered assault rifles under the California Penal Code. All of the items listed were seized and are being held as evidence by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

