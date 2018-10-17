Officials are investigating a homicide in Tuolumne County after a man was found dead outside his home Monday night, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10 p.m., deputies were called to the Jupiter area on Italian Bar Road near Rose Creek regarding a report of a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, officials located 31-year-old Scott Andrew Rockey dead in a marijuana garden on his property, the sheriff's office said.

A 3-year-old child living at the home was also taken into custody by Child Welfare Services during the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

