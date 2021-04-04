32-year-old man dies after crashing stolen car during police chase, officials say

The man attempted to escapeaw enforcement l at the speed of over 85 miles per hour after they found him slumped the wheel inside of a stolen car, Vallejo police say.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A 32-year-old Contra Costa man is dead after he led officers on a chase on Saturday morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police found a man slumped over the wheel inside of a car at around 6 a.m. near Redwood Street and Chenin Blanc Place after receiving calls. The man drove away at a speed over 85 miles per hour after officers identified themselves to him.

Less than a minute later, the man crashed the car into a tree less than a mile away from the location police found him. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene despite officers attempting to provide medical aid.

Police said the man was a wanted parolee and was driving a stolen car out of Walnut Creek. They say they will release his identity once they notify his family.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.