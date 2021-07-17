33-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Stockton on Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of E Searchlight Avenue before 11:05 p.m. Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital where he later died.
The Stockton Police Department asked that if anyone has information regarding this case to call (209) 937-8377.
