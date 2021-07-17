x
Crime

33-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say

Stockton police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of E Searchlight Avenue before 11:05 p.m

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Stockton on Friday night. 

Police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of E Searchlight Avenue before 11:05 p.m. Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital where he later died. 

Police Department asked that if anyone has information regarding this case did not release a description of the shooter.

The Stockton Police Department asked that if anyone has information regarding this case to call (209) 937-8377. 

