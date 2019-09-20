CHICO, Calif. — Chico Police arrested two men Tuesday and a woman the following day for the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 10.

Police arrested David Hamilton,22, after detectives were told that Hamilton was molesting a child, according to the Chico Police Department.

Detectives served multiple search warrants and collected evidence identifying Hamilton as the suspect.

Hamilton is also under a similar investigation for possessing child pornography, Chico police said.

Police booked Hamilton for multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor and for possession of child pornography.

Detectives said they learned that a second subject named Vincent Balderas,23, could have possibly been involved in the sexual assault. Balderas is friends with Hamilton and is currently staying at his apartment.

Balderas was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor, meeting a minor for sexual purposes and being in possession of child pornography.

Chico police said detectives learned Hamilton's girlfriend, Chelsey Klein,27, also sexually assaulted the victim as well. Klein was arrested on Wednesday.

The Chico Police Department is asking anyone who has information in this case to call (530) 897-5820.

