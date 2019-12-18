MODESTO, Calif. — Property crimes detectives in Modesto arrested four people believed to be connected to more than 100 vehicle burglaries over the last month.

This week, police arrested 36-year-old Carmen Johnson of Oakland, 27-year-old Kevin Blocker of Stockton, 28-year-old Shawntanique Blocker of Oakland and 27-year-old Latrell Moore of Stockton.

According to Modesto Police officials, the four had been stealing electronics and any other valuables left inside vehicles. All four suspects are facing charges of burglary, evading arrest and conspiracy.

Auto burglaries have been on the rise in Northern California. Last week, a Modesto woman shared home surveillance footage of a person burglarizing her vehicle as it was parked in her driveway. The suspect was gone in less than a minute. Modesto police did not say if this is one of the more than 100 alleged crimes to which the four had been connected.

In Roseville, at least six vehicles were broken into in the parking lot between Eureka and Lazy Dog restaurants on Gibson Drive across from the Galleria mall, police there said.

Sen. Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) recently introduced legislation to make auto burglaries easier to prosecute. Senate Bill 23 would remove a so-called “locked door loophole” in the current law that puts the burden of proof on the vehicle owner to show that their car was locked at the time it was burglarized.

