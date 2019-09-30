ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police arrested four people in Elk Grove following a robbery investigation and high-speed chase that began on the south side of Sacramento, Sunday evening.

While conducting a robbery investigation in south Sacramento, police said they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the reported robbery. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off, leading police on a chase into Elk Grove.

READ ALSO: Elk Grove coffee shop creates safe space for those struggling with suicide

When the suspects’ vehicle was near the Laguna West neighborhood, police said “multiple suspects” bailed out and tried to flee on foot. Four people were quickly arrested; however, police believe at least one suspect got away.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of E. Lake Drive and Babson Drive while they searched for suspects. That perimeter was taken down around 8 p.m.

Police have not identified any of the people arrested. Investigators have not released any details about the alleged robbery.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Bank robber hits 3 banks within 2 hours