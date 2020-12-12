4 arrested, 1 at-large after stealing $5,000+ in goods from Roseville store

Four people were arrested and a fifth person is still at large after allegedly stealing more than $5,000 in products, then leading police on a high-speed chase.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Four alleged thieves were arrested and another is still on the run high-speed chase and crash in the Roseville area from Friday.

According to Roseville Police, officers were called out to investigate after it was reported that $5,000-worth of products had been stolen from a sporting good store in the 6700 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

Because of the detailed report and how quickly it came in after the theft, one officer was able to catch up with the alleged suspects driving southbound on Interstate 80. Eventually, the officer said he had to break off the chase after he lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after ending the chase, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into another car in Citrus Heights. Four of the suspects were then arrested, but police said a fifth person got away.

All four of the suspects who were arrested were first medically cleared before taken to the South Placer Jail. The identities of the suspects have not been released. Investigators have not released any information about the person who evaded arrest.

