4 fans wounded by 'celebratory gunfire' at Oakland A's game on Fourth of July

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

OAKLAND, Calif — Four fans were wounded at an Oakland Athletics game after "celebratory gunfire" broke out on the Fourth of July, police said.

"Following last night's Oakland A's postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark," wrote the Oakland Police Department in a statement.

Oakland police say they responded to the Ring Central Coliseum just after 9:30 p.m. where they "located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."

According to police, a fourth victim was later admitted to the hospital. All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they'll be working closely with the security for the Oakland A's to ensure the safety of those attending future games at the Coliseum.

Anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

