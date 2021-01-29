4 inmates at Sacramento County Jail revived with Narcan after suspected overdoses

The inmates, who were all housed on the same floor, became showing the same symptoms, which medical staff believed was a drug overdose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four inmates at the Sacramento County Main Jail had to be revived with medication Narcan after suffering suspected drug overdoses on Thursday.

Authorities said medical staff at the jail were first alerted just after 5 p.m. when a male inmate began to suffer some kind of medical emergency. Staff responded quickly, but while the first inmate was being treated, deputies at the jail discovered three more inmates suffering from the same symptoms.

All the inmates were housed on the same floor.

Believing that all four men were having overdoses, medical staff decided to administer Narcan on them. Naloxone, better known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can save a life in seconds if someone has overdosed on opioids.

Authorities said all four inmates became alert and responsive after receiving the treatment. They were each taken to the hospital in stable conditions. No other information has been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

Read more from ABC10