x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA

Inglewood Mayor James Butts described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.
Credit: Tegna

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. 

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood. 

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive. 

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun. 

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Read the full story HERE.

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan remembered by friends

In Other News

Three injured during Saturday morning shooting in Sacramento